In his Week 9 stats preview, Doug Farrar of Football Outsiders points out the impact that Randy Moss’s untimely departure will have on the rest of the Minnesota Vikings offence. In particular, fellow wide receiver Percy Harvin, who should draw a lot more defensive attention this week. If he can bring himself to play.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.