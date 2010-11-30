Stat Of The Day: Why The Euro Is Toast-Edition

We mentioned earlier how amusing it was that German unemployment would continue to plummet at the same time as the euro periphery blow out.



It’s actually even funnier than that.

German unemployment is at an 18-year low, as economist Duncan Weldon points out.

Eurozone unemployment is at a 12-year high.

Still having trouble figuring the whole eurozone problem?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.