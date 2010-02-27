STAT OF THE DAY: Forget Email, Facebook Is Where People Share Content

5 Billion

pieces of content were shared on Facebook per week during February, according to data released by the company. This is up big from 2 billion per week only five months ago in September 2009.



A study released by content-sharing widget AddToAny indicates Facebook is sharing twice as much content as email currently. However, a separate study by rival ShareThis showed Facebook still a little behind email, with about 30% less content being shared. Taken together, Facebook is just as powerful a content-sharing platform as email. (Twitter is well behind both, but rising.)

Source: Facebook

