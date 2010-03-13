STAT OF THE DAY: 29 Million People Use The Facebook iPhone App

28.8 million people used the Facebook iPhone app in the last month.



That’s about a third of the 75+ million iPhone and iPod touch devices that have been shipped so far — a huge percentage of phones. Most super-successful iPhone apps only have a fraction of Facebook’s users.

That also represents about 7% of Facebook’s roughly 400 million users.

Next up: Facebook will figure out how to add location-based services to its app, and maybe even add ads to it.

Source: Facebook

