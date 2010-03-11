STAT OF THE DAY: Apple Owns Mobile Web Consumption

63% of mobile web consumption is performed on Apple’s iPhone.



Still, Google’s Android OS is starting to gain share after a couple years of lagging far behind Apple. Google’s share increased about 8% in February 2010 to 15.2% of the market and has nearly doubled in the past year. Apple’s share decreased 3.2% from January to February.

Source: Quantcast

Powered by:

Subscribe to TBIResearch’s Internet Analyst email.

See Also:

STAT OF THE DAY: iPhone App Store Has More Books Than Games

STAT OF THE DAY: Forget Email, Facebook Is Where People Share Content

STAT OF THE DAY: Viewers Actually Don’t Hate Those 30-Second Pre-Roll Ads

STAT OF THE DAY: Almost Everyone Online Is Watching Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.