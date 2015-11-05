New Starz show trailer exposes the world of high-end call girls

Steven Soderbergh is cashing in with a new anthology series from Starz based on his 2009 film, “The Girlfriend Experience,” which now has a trailer.

Sharing the movie’s title, the drama follows a call girl in the making named Christine (Riley Keough).

She’s a law student who gets a gig as an intern at a law firm. It isn’t long before a classmate introduces her to the life of the GFE, aka girlfriend experience, the term for high-priced prostitutes who provide both emotional and sexual relationships to their high-powered clients.

The gist of the plot seems to be: Will Christine be able to balance her double life, or will she get lost in the money and control as a GFE?

Co-created by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, who wrote and directed all 13 episodes, “The Girlfriend Experience” premieres in 2016.

Watch the trailer below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.