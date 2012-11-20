See Nicki Minaj's Bizarre New Fragrance Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, Adland. Here’s what you need to know:



Here’s Nicki Minaj’s ad for her new fragrance, Pink Friday. Don’t expect it to make any sense:

It turns out that Starwood Hotels takes its social media a little too seriously. The company’s Aloft chain is looking for someone to do new creative work, and it’s finding said new PR firm via Twitter. Some agencies have already started to pitch itself in 140 characters or less, including Havas PR.

Facebook rolled out a new tool that lets e-retailers track purchases by Facebook users who have seen their ads, measuring effectiveness of ad dollars spent on the social site.

Adweek thinks that these are the biggest all stars of media buying.

Digiday made an agency quiz. Test your shop knowledge.

Olson won the Belize tourism account.

Digital Pulse is redesigning Dartmouth’s website.

Loews Hotels is now working with Catch, a NY-based agency, for its advertising campaigns.

Here’s a picture of a copywriter from Huge participating in a Civil War reenactment.

