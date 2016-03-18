Starwood Hotels confirms it got a huge buyout offer from a Chinese company

Starwood Hotels has made the news of acquisition by the Chinese insurer Anbang official, in a statement.
CNBC first reported Friday that the company signed a deal to be acquired for $78 per share in cash.
Marriott shares were little changed in pre-market trading, while Starwood shares jumped 4%.
More to come …
