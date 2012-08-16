Starwood Hotel Credit Card: Up To 30,000 Bonus Points For A Limited Time

Credit Card Outlaw recommends the Starwood Preferred Guest Credit Card from American Express this month. Although a hotel credit card, it also allows you to book flights on more than 350 different airlines with your earned points.



Read real user reviews and apply online for this limited time offer right here.

What does the offer include? “FOR A LIMITED TIME: earn up to 30,000 bonus points – 10,000 with your first purchase and another 20,000 when you spend $5000 within the first 6 months of Cardmembership – enough for a weekend getaway,” plus no blackout dates – you can use your earned Starpoints at more than 1,000 hotels in nearly 100 nations all over the world.

Your points can also be used toward airfare, “redeem Starpoints on over 350 airlines with SPG Flights,” without any blackout dates.

The ability to redeem for airfare, as well as award hotel stays, makes this one of the most versatile hotel credit cards we’ve reviewed this year. You’ll enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $65 annually.

The brands within the Starwood Hotels portfolio include: Le Meridien, Westin Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Aloft Hotels, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheraton, Element by Westin, the St. Regis, and W Hotels… among others.

When I was recently in Montevideo, Uruguay I stayed for a night at their Four Points, and it was undoubtedly one of the best hotels in the city, with an English-speaking staff, and professional business area for getting work done & checking emails.

If you ever visit midtown Manhattan on a relative budget, I recommend the Element by Westin near Times Square. It’s clean, modern, and chic.

The W Hotel here in Fort Lauderdale is a work of art (although not the most inexpensive place to stay!) and has phenomenal mojitos at the bar.

David blogs about personal finance and credit at Credit Card Outlaw. A version of this article originally appeared on Outlaw’s homepage.

Disclosures: Outlaw is a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including offers and cards mentioned or featured herein.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.