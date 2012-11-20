See How Agencies Replied To This W Hotel Chain's Twitter-Only Account Review

Aloft, the sub-brand of W Hotels, the Starwood hotel chain, is holding an ad agency review via Twitter.
On Nov. 15 the 60-location brand tweeted:
Photo: Twitter
It got five retweets, six favourites and 22 replies from PR agencies in response. Among the contenders are Havas PR and Alison+Partners (and a bunch of unknowns).
Here’s the Havas pitch:
Photo: Twitter
Similarly, here’s A+P’s:
Photo: Twitter
The Chamber Group did not feel the need to be restricted by the rules of punctuation:
Photo: Twitter
You can follow the rest of the action on Aloft’s custom tweet/pitch page, here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.