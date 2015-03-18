Scientists have a theory about the 1,100 starving sea lion pups that have washed up on California's beaches

Rescue centres have had to work overtime this winter to rehabilitate hundreds of the more than 1,100 starving sea lion pups that have washed ashore along California’s coastline. Marine scientists believe the sharp increase in deserted pups could be attributed to rising ocean temperatures.

The warmer water pushes food sources further norht, causing sea lion mothers to travel farther for food and leave the pups in distress.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and NOAA Fisheries

