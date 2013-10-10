The First Trailer For 'Hunger Games' Parody Movie 'Starving Games'

Frustrated that no one was actually going hungry in “The Hunger Games”?

There’s a movie for that.

Ketchup Entertainment released the first trailer for “The Starving Games.”

The parody film comes from duo Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer who have brought us previous spoofs including “Epic Movie,” “Disaster Movie” and “Vampires Suck.”

In addition to “The Hunger Games,” “Starving Games” will parody movies ranging from “Avatar,” “The Avengers,” “Lord of the Rings,” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

This will be the duo’s sixth parody film of box-office blockbusters.

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“Set in the most depressing corner of a post-apocalyptic future, our hero Kantmiss Evershot (Maiara Walsh) volunteers to take her manipulative younger sister’s place in the 75th annual “Starving Games.” In doing so, she must leave behind her smouldering just-a-friend Dale (Brant Daugherty) and team up with the geeky baker’s son Peter Malarkey (Cody Allen Christian) in a fight for her life. But wait, there’s more! She could also win an old ham, a coupon for a footlong sub at a six-inch price, and a partially-eaten pickle!”

“The Starving Games” is in theatres November 8 — two weeks ahead of “The Hunger Games.”

