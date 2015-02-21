What it's like at the elite tech accelerator where Stanford grads are launching startups worth millions

Melia Robinson/Business Insider StartX has launched 228 companies, which have raised a combined $US707 million in funding, in four years.

Cameron Teitelman, the 26-year-old CEO and founder of StartX, says he’s a “nurture-over-nature guy.” In that spirit, he launched in 2010 the first class of StartX, a nonprofit organisation that seeks to identify promising entrepreneurs in the Stanford University network and help them create the next big things in tech.

The program accepts students, alumni, faculty, and staff of Stanford University, although a few exceptions are made each year.

The perks of being in the program are too many to be counted. Each company receives about $US100,000 in infrastructural resources and taps into a network of over 200 serial entrepreneurs, experts, and venture capitalists who volunteer as mentors.

We recently visited StartX’s office in Palo Alto, California, to see what other benefits come with being a StartX entrepreneur.

