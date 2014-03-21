The 39 Most Valuable Startups In The World

Venture capitalists and investors are continuing to pour money into startups.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal released a report of more than 30 startups from the U.S., China and Europe that are valued at $US1 billion or more.

These companies range from familiar firms like Pinterest and Uber, to more-recent billion-dollar startups like messaging app Tango and events platform Eventbrite.

Note: This slideshow only includes companies that are privately held, have raised money in the last three years and have at least one venture capital firm as an investor.

