Startups Will Have A Hard Time Competing Against Visa For Online Deals

It looks like the giants of commerce are about to go after the online deals concept pioneered by Groupon, Offermatic, and other startups.Visa Mobile, a new free iPhone app from Visa, offers discounts from online and offline retailers such as JC Penney, Hertz, and Zales. Users enter their name, address, and credit card number, and they’ll be fed deals from participating merchants based on their shopping history.



For deals at bricks-and-mortar retailers, Visa Mobile uses the iPhone’s Google Maps application to guide users to the nearest retail location where they can redeem the deal. The app can also display a map of nearby ATMs that accept Visa cards.

The service is very similar to what Offermatic is doing, but with easier sign-up. With Offermatic, customers usually need an online banking password to enroll their credit cards in the program.

Visa has other advantages as well. Customers already know their credit card company is keeping track of their buying habits, so there are fewer trust or privacy issues to overcome. And the company already deals with thousands of merchants, so may have an easier time getting them to participate in the deals service.

Visa Mobile is also available for Android, but only for customers with certain credit cards issued by US Bank.

