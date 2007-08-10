Startups: Want A New York Times Profile?

Then perhaps you should get friendly with Jason Pontin, or one of his Facebook buddies. Pontin, former editor of the Red Herring (the real one, that is — not today’s zombie publication) and current editor of M.I.T.’s Technology Review, also pens a technology column for the Sunday NYT. And he’s asking his 33 Facebook friends (we became Internet pals today, though perhaps that will be a short-term relationship) for advice about the next startup he should write about. Past worthies include Pownce and Twitter, so Jason’s presumably looking for buzzworthy stuff, not the umpteenth social network. Still, no harm in trying. Get pitching!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.