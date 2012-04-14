Startups Walk The Line Between Serendipity And Creepy

The app world is getting a reality check thanks to apps like Girls Around Me,Placeme or even Highlight. So far, when it comes to sharing data the benefits still outweigh the momentary gut check when your aunt references a party photo or your friends unexpectedly check you in to a place while you told your boss you were home sick.



Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.