The $5 Billion Startup Club: The 9 Highest Valued Startups That You Should Definitely Keep An Eye On

Billions of dollars are flowing into these startups.

There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups.

But in recent years, there’s been so many of them that billion-dollar valuations are almost starting to feel routine in tech.

So we’ve raised the bar and narrowed down WSJ’s “The Billion-Dollar Startup Club” list to companies that are valued at more than $US5 billion.

These startups are transforming our lives and they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

#9 Pinterest: 'A visual discovery tool'

Pinterest logo

Valuation: $US5 billion

CEO: Ben Silbermann

Founded: 2008

What it does: Pinterest allows users to share/store stuff online by 'pinning' images and content.

Total funding: $US762.5 million

Notable investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Rakuten

#8 Square: 'Start selling today'

Square's card reader allows stores to accept credit cards through mobile devices.

Valuation: $US6 billion

CEO: Jack Dorsey

Founded: 2009

What it does: Square is a mobile payments company that allows stores to accept credit/debit cards on their smartphones and tablets. Its business has expanded to online invoicing and deposits as well.

Total funding: $US590.5 million

Notable investors: KPCB, Khosla Ventures, Citi Ventures, Sequoia Capital

#7 Jingdong (JD.com)

JD.com is one of the largest Chinese e-commerce sites.

Valuation: $US7.3 billion

CEO: Qiangdong Liu

Founded: 2004

What it does: Jingdong is one of the largest e-commerce sites in China. It used to be named 360buy.com.

Total funding: $US2.2 billion

Notable investors: Tiger Global Management, Bull Capital Partners, Digital Sky Technologies

#6 Palantir: 'Products built for a purpose'

Peter Thiel is one of the co-founders of Palantir.

Valuation: $US9.3 billion

CEO: Alexander Karp

Founded: 2004

What it does: Palantir is a software and services company that specialises in data analysis. Some of its biggest clients are government agencies like the CIA and FBI.

Total funding: $US950 million

Notable investors: Founders Fund, Tiger Global Management, Glynn Capital Management

#5 Xiaomi: 'Best Android phone'

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun showing smartphone sales growth.

Valuation: $US10 billion

CEO: Jun Lei

Founded: 2010

What it does: Xiaomi is one of the biggest Chinese electronics brands that makes smartphones. Its smartphones are considered one of the best Android phones in the market.

Total funding: $US347 million

Notable investors: IDG Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Morningside Group

#4 Snapchat: 'Fast and fun mobile conversation'

Valuation: $US10 billion

CEO: Evan Spiegel

Founded: 2012

What it does: Its photo messaging app allows users to send photos and videos that get deleted after a set period of time.

Total funding: $US163 million

Notable investors: Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, SV Angel

#3 Dropbox: 'Your stuff, anywhere'

Dropbox has more than 200 million users worldwide.

Valuation: $US10 billion

CEO: Drew Houston

Founded: 2007

What it does: Dropbox allows users to easily store and share files on the web. It has over 200 million users worldwide.

Total funding: $US1.1 billion

Notable investors: Accel Partners, Benchmark Capital, Greylock Ventures

#2 Airbnb: 'Welcome home'

Airbnb founder and CEO Brian Chesky

Valuation: $US10 billion

CEO: Brian Chesky

Founded: 2008

What it does: Airbnb offers a marketplace for people to rent out their homes to temporary residents. It's currently available in 190 countries.

Total funding: $US794.8 million

Notable investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners

#1 Uber: 'Moving people'

You can easily hail a cab with Uber.

Valuation: $US18.2 billion

CEO: Travis Kalanik

Founded: 2009

What it does: Uber's taxi-hailing app connects its users with drivers of private vehicles under Uber's contact. It offers different types of cars, from full-size luxury cars to smaller vehicles.

Total funding: $US1.5 billion

Notable investors: Benchmark Capital, Menlo Ventures, Google Ventures, KPCB

BONUS: Here are some other companies to keep your eye on.

Elon Musk runs both SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

- SpaceX: The spacecraft company founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX has raised over $US245 million since its founding in 2002, and is now valued at roughly $US4.8 billion.

- Cloudera: The big data startup behind a technology called Hadoop, Cloudera has more than $US1.2 billion in funding, and was last valued at $US4.1 billion.

- Spotify: The Sweden-based music streaming service has more than 24 million users and it now valued at about $US4 billion.

- Lending Club: It's the largest online marketplace for loans in the US, and has already filed for a $US500 million IPO. Its last valuation was $US3.8 billion.

- Jawbone: The wearable technology and speaker manufacturer is now worth $US3.3 billion.

