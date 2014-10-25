The $5 Billion Startup Club: The 9 Highest Valued Startups That You Should Definitely Keep An Eye On

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Billions of dollars are flowing into these startups.

There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups.

But in recent years, there’s been so many of them that billion-dollar valuations are almost starting to feel routine in tech.

So we’ve raised the bar and narrowed down WSJ’s “The Billion-Dollar Startup Club” list to companies that are valued at more than $US5 billion.

These startups are transforming our lives and they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

