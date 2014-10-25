The $5 Billion Startup Club: The 9 Highest Valued Startups That You Should Definitely Keep An Eye On

There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups.
But in recent years, there’s been so many of them that billion-dollar valuations are almost starting to feel routine in tech.
So we’ve raised the bar and narrowed down WSJ’s “The Billion-Dollar Startup Club” list to companies that are valued at more than $US5 billion.
These startups are transforming our lives and they’re definitely worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
Valuation: $US5 billion
CEO: Ben Silbermann
Founded: 2008
What it does: Pinterest allows users to share/store stuff online by 'pinning' images and content.
Total funding: $US762.5 million
Notable investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Rakuten
Valuation: $US6 billion
CEO: Jack Dorsey
Founded: 2009
What it does: Square is a mobile payments company that allows stores to accept credit/debit cards on their smartphones and tablets. Its business has expanded to online invoicing and deposits as well.
Total funding: $US590.5 million
Notable investors: KPCB, Khosla Ventures, Citi Ventures, Sequoia Capital
Valuation: $US7.3 billion
CEO: Qiangdong Liu
Founded: 2004
What it does: Jingdong is one of the largest e-commerce sites in China. It used to be named 360buy.com.
Total funding: $US2.2 billion
Notable investors: Tiger Global Management, Bull Capital Partners, Digital Sky Technologies
Valuation: $US9.3 billion
CEO: Alexander Karp
Founded: 2004
What it does: Palantir is a software and services company that specialises in data analysis. Some of its biggest clients are government agencies like the CIA and FBI.
Total funding: $US950 million
Notable investors: Founders Fund, Tiger Global Management, Glynn Capital Management
Valuation: $US10 billion
CEO: Jun Lei
Founded: 2010
What it does: Xiaomi is one of the biggest Chinese electronics brands that makes smartphones. Its smartphones are considered one of the best Android phones in the market.
Total funding: $US347 million
Notable investors: IDG Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Morningside Group
Valuation: $US10 billion
CEO: Evan Spiegel
Founded: 2012
What it does: Its photo messaging app allows users to send photos and videos that get deleted after a set period of time.
Total funding: $US163 million
Notable investors: Benchmark Capital, Coatue Management, SV Angel
Valuation: $US10 billion
CEO: Drew Houston
Founded: 2007
What it does: Dropbox allows users to easily store and share files on the web. It has over 200 million users worldwide.
Total funding: $US1.1 billion
Notable investors: Accel Partners, Benchmark Capital, Greylock Ventures
Valuation: $US10 billion
CEO: Brian Chesky
Founded: 2008
What it does: Airbnb offers a marketplace for people to rent out their homes to temporary residents. It's currently available in 190 countries.
Total funding: $US794.8 million
Notable investors: Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Sequoia Capital, Greylock Partners
Valuation: $US18.2 billion
CEO: Travis Kalanik
Founded: 2009
What it does: Uber's taxi-hailing app connects its users with drivers of private vehicles under Uber's contact. It offers different types of cars, from full-size luxury cars to smaller vehicles.
Total funding: $US1.5 billion
Notable investors: Benchmark Capital, Menlo Ventures, Google Ventures, KPCB
- SpaceX: The spacecraft company founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX has raised over $US245 million since its founding in 2002, and is now valued at roughly $US4.8 billion.
- Cloudera: The big data startup behind a technology called Hadoop, Cloudera has more than $US1.2 billion in funding, and was last valued at $US4.1 billion.
- Spotify: The Sweden-based music streaming service has more than 24 million users and it now valued at about $US4 billion.
- Lending Club: It's the largest online marketplace for loans in the US, and has already filed for a $US500 million IPO. Its last valuation was $US3.8 billion.
- Jawbone: The wearable technology and speaker manufacturer is now worth $US3.3 billion.
