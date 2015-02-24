THE $10 BILLION CLUB: Meet the 9 most valuable startups in the world

Scott Olson/Getty Drew Houston, co-founder and CEO of Dropbox

There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups. Then it was $US5 billion.

But in recent months, there have been so many huge rounds raised that these numbers almost seem routine.

So we’ve raised the bar yet again. Looking at recent media reports and the WSJ’s “The Billion-Dollar Startup Club” list, we’ve created a list of tech startups that are worth more than $US10 billion — or will be very soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.