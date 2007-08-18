Startups To Watch: MyHound, Parseon, Design Buggy

Dorian Benkoil spent an evening in a packed boardroom watching Alan Brody’s “Innovator Evening” pitch event this week and reports on three crowd favourites for Webware:
• MyHound, a sort of GoogleAlert-meets-Mahalo that will keep users up to date on their favourite performers and bands. President Andy Khazaei says he needs $1,000,000 to build out the service.
• Parseon, a vertical indexer for scientific text. Chief Business Officer Rosemary Polsky-Newman talked up her search engine’s natural language processing.
• Design Buggy, which “bills itself as a del.icio.us for interior designers and architects”.
Judges voted MyHound best in show and awarded it an invite to present at the “Private Equity 2007 Year-End Venture Forum” at the Yale club Nov. 15. Webware.
