The 53 startups that will be huge in 2016, according to venture capitalists

Confluent Confluent cofounder CEO Jay Kreps

2016 is just around the corner and it’s time to predict which startups will take the tech industry by storm.

Who better to ask than the startup experts, the VCs that watch them, guide them, hear their pitches, and fund them?

So we reached out to a handful of top VCs and asked them which of their young or growth-stage startups did they think were going to boom in 2016.

We also asked them which startups outside their portfolios they expected to boom in 2016.

They sent us this list of startups from every corner of the tech market: from consumer to enterprise, from big data to men’s clothing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.