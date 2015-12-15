In memoriam: 7 once-hot startups that shuttered their doors in 2015

What was it: Launched in 2009, Quirky was an invention platform where people could vote on product ideas they loved, and the company would turn them into products, like the much-loved Pivot Power strip. It also created a subsidiary internet of things business called Wink, which made hubs for the smart home.

Why it closed: Many of Quirky's product had thin to non-existent margins, Business Insider's Jillian D'Onfro reported. For example, the company spent nearly $400,000 on a developing a bluetooth speaker that only sold 28 units.

Its Wink unit also faced distress, and a botched security update meant the company had to do a nationwide recall this spring of all of its smarthome hubs.

The startup ran out of money and filed for bankruptcy in September. It had struggled to change its business model after several rounds of layoffs, and eventually sold its Wink smart-home business for $15 million. Its CEO Kaufman had stepped down in August.

Money raised: $185 million from Andreessen Horowitz, GE, Kleiner Perkings, RRE Venures and Norwest Venture Partners