9 tech companies that came back from the dead to become wildly successful

Some almost never got off the ground after repeat rejections, others had no money left in the bank and had their employees work for free.

If you’re Elon Musk, you were left trying to save two of your companies at the same time.

These startups went to the brink of failure, only to come back swinging. Here’s a look at some of the best comebacks in tech history.

Apple is one of the greatest comeback stories in tech history. Founder Steve Jobs was fired from the company in 1985. In the 12 years that followed, Apple found itself operating at a loss as it inched towards bankruptcy. Needing a refresh, Apple hired back Jobs in 1997 and he orchestrated a partnership with Microsoft to invest in $150 million into the company. A year later, the company introduced the iMac and for the first time since 1995, returned to profitability. The rest is history. YouTube Source In 1985, Intuit ran out of money and had no revenue. The company stopped paying salaries and it returned its rented furniture and computers. Still, a few stayed on working for free and managed to find a few plump bank clients. The company came back from the brink after its Quickbooks product started soaring in popularity. http://www.inc.com/chris-beier-and-daniel-wolfman/intuit-quicken-scott-cook-global-expansion-failed.html

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.