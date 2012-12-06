How Wearing A Strap-On Cost A Founder $500,000

Photo: Bravo

Sibling entrepreneur duo Ben and Hermione Way haven’t had much luck landing a $500,000 investment for their health startup Ignite. If you’ve been following Bravo’s “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley,” you have probably seen the Ways blow their pitch to Dave McClure of 500 Startups and unsuccessfully convince Jeff Clavier of SoftTech VC to invest.



But things don’t seem to be getting much better for the sibling duo.

On this week’s episode, Hermione celebrated her 27th birthday at her house in San Francisco with friends and two investors, Michael Gale and Amy Swartz, from Gramercy Ventures.

Everything seemed to be going well until Hermione opened a gift from her co-stars, which happened to be a strap-on dildo.

Hermione immediately put it on and started chasing people around The Villa while wearing the sex toy.

Her brother Ben and Gale appeared to be mortified.

“As funny as that was,” Ben later said to Hermione, “that just cost us half a million dollars.”

We don’t hear directly from the investors in this episode, but based on the preview for next week’s episode, it looks like Ben was right.

“I don’t really care about losing the money,” Gale said in a meeting with the Ways. “I care about looking stupid.”

