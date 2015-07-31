Silicon Valley startups are paying headhunters up to $30,000 a head for hot engineers

For startups trying to hire engineers in Silicon Valley, it’s not just about affording high salaries.

Recruiter fees are also a big deal, according to a discussion on Twitter among founders on Thursday.

One Silicon Valley founder spent $US500,000 in recruiter fees in 12 months to hire 15 engineers, tweeted startup founder Sten Tamkivi, CEO of Teleport, a startup building software to help people re-locate for new jobs or work remotely.

So that startup paid out over $US30,000 per head to the recruiter. And that’s typical. Headhunters often charge 20-30% the entire package: salary, stock, and any signing bonus.

The average salary for a software engineer in Palo Alto, heart of Silicon Valley, is $US108,000, according to Glassdoor. But the big companies in that area tend to toss in cash bonuses (often another $US15,000) and stock (another $US50,000+)

So call that $US150,000 per engineer + $US30,000 to the recruiter, and you can start to see how startups can burn through some cash.

A fellow SV founder just shared: $US0.5M in _recruiter fees_ in 12 months to hire 15 engineers. https://t.co/lpuLgy9k7F

— Sten Tamkivi (@seikatsu) July 30, 2015

@seikatsu 30k per head – sounds about right, no biggie

— Alex Lomizov (@sashalomizov) July 30, 2015

@sashalomizov @seikatsu recruitment fees often circa 30% of package for the role – *not just* salary but also bonus, equity, bens.

— Heather Galloway (@GallowayHeather) July 30, 2015

@seikatsu @BenedictEvans $US150k salary, 20% recruiter fee – that’s been consistent % for last 15 years (ex a few down years like 2002,2008)

— Gordon Shephard (@ghshephard) July 30, 2015

