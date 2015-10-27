Some of Europe's biggest startups just launched a new lobbying group to push their interests

European tech is getting organised: Some of the biggest startups on the continent are teaming up to launch a new lobby group to promote their political interests.

Music streaming service Spotify, mobile games company King, and ride-sharing app BlaBlaCar are among the startups that have come together to form the European Tech Alliance, the new organisation announced on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Alliance says it “aims to close the gap in terms of European representation for scale ups and contribute to the Commission’s Digital Single Market strategy.”

It’s being headed up by Niklas Zennström — a cofounder of Skype, who is now CEO of venture capital firm Atomico. “We have formed an alliance to share our collective experience with policymakers and challenge mindsets about Europe, technology, and the Internet,” he said in a statement. “There are so many European tech company success stories. We think we will be able to help European leaders understand that Europe is good at tech and show how policymakers can clear the way for the tech industry to grow further.”

As well as King, Spotify, and BlaBlaCar, other members include Rovio, SwitkKey, Made.com, and Supercell.

“The next 12 to 18 months will be particularly critical,”Zennström added, “because the European Commission is writing rules to carry out its Digital Single Market strategy, aimed at clearing the way for all tech players — from the EU and beyond – to invest, grow, and prosper in Europe.”

Here are all the members:

