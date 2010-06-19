ELEVATOR PITCH: CafeMom's Cofounder Explains His Site For mums In 60 Seconds

CafeMom is a social network and content site for mothers with around 2 million registered users and 6.7 million unique monthly visitors, according to comScore. The startup is backed by Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Highland Capital Partners, and has been profitable for the past two years.



Yesterday, CafeMom announced a partnership with Good Morning America to provide quarterly on-air updates on its new “MomIndex”, a measure of the overall well being of American mums.

We sat down with cofounders Michael Sanchez and Andrew Shue, and gave them 60 seconds to tell you what CafeMom and the MomIndex are, and why you should care. Enjoy:

