10 Behind-The-Scenes Crankers Who Built The World's Greatest Startups

Most of the world’s iconic companies are irredeemably associated with an iconic founder.



And that’s fair, to an extent — without a founder’s original vision, the company wouldn’t be there. But in reality all great entrepreneurial stories are team efforts, and the guys behind the scenes who work their arse off don’t get as much credit as they should.

Most of these guys weren’t written out of the company’s history, and are sometimes even famous in their own right, but people tend not to realise just how crucial they were to the early days of today’s huge tech companies.

And these guys aren’t exactly worth crying over — all of them got really rich from their early roles, and being in the limelight doesn’t have only upsides.

But their hard work, imagination and humility helped build the world’s greatest companies and we salute them here.

