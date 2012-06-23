Take A Look At How These Startups Celebrated 'Bring Your Dog To Work' Day

In honour of Take Your Dog To Work Day we’ve asked our friends at The Daily Muse, experts in recruiting and company culture, to get the real scoop on who’s running the show at some of our favourite companies.
They found doggy swag, social-media lovin’ pups, and a whole lot of canine love, not to mention some major pooch personalities!
Check out what a (corporate) dog’s life really looks like.
Lore's Executive Chairman, Maude, makes sure Lore stays at the forefront of reshaping online learning.
Dixon is all about company pride, sporting his GlobalGiving tee every chance he gets. You can tweet him later to let him know how stylish he looks.
Logan feels like he's got the whole world in his hands (er, mouth), thanks to GlobalGiving partnerships in 120 countries. Not one to be left out, he likes to tweet his pal Dixon to brag about the charitable donations he brings in.
Meet Muchacho, aspiring Mayor of Foursquare. We hope he remembered to check in to the Foursquare office.
Jack likes to rock his SeatGeek gear—perfect to wear to a concert tonight. He's trying to beat another employee, Steve, for most concerts attended this year—and Steve's already at 83.
