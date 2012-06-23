Take A Look At How These Startups Celebrated 'Bring Your Dog To Work' Day

In honour of Take Your Dog To Work Day we’ve asked our friends at The Daily Muse, experts in recruiting and company culture, to get the real scoop on who’s running the show at some of our favourite companies.

They found doggy swag, social-media lovin’ pups, and a whole lot of canine love, not to mention some major pooch personalities!

Check out what a (corporate) dog’s life really looks like.

Tumblr's cutest intern—Tommy the Pomeranian, poses for his own personal Tumblr page.

Lore's Executive Chairman, Maude, makes sure Lore stays at the forefront of reshaping online learning.

Dixon is all about company pride, sporting his GlobalGiving tee every chance he gets. You can tweet him later to let him know how stylish he looks.

Logan feels like he's got the whole world in his hands (er, mouth), thanks to GlobalGiving partnerships in 120 countries. Not one to be left out, he likes to tweet his pal Dixon to brag about the charitable donations he brings in.

Hailey teaches the GlobalGiving team the art of the power nap.

Meet Muchacho, aspiring Mayor of Foursquare. We hope he remembered to check in to the Foursquare office.

Neptune's trying to earn his Downward Facing Dog Badge on Foursquare. Well—he's got a ways to go!

Seamus must have been working dog-gone hard on the all new Foursquare.

Foursquare's Shasta, waiting patiently for someone to come play Ping-Pong with him.

Sparky might be game, but he wants to hit up the Foursquare shuffleboard first.

Pose's resident fashionista is Bella, an adorable bulldog who likes to model the latest trends.

Goby wants to know if dogs can also lend $25 through Kiva to borrowers in the developing world.

Must be a 'No-meeting Tuesday' at Kiva—Jacob looks nice and relaxed.

Time for team recess at Kiva! Otis is ready. Now where's his mama, Chelsa?

The Kiva dogs have mad skillz to show off!

Mashable's newest reporters!

Basil wants to check his Klout score—do you mind if he borrows your computer?

Bubba may be even more zonked than Padme! He must have taken Klout's Zumba and yoga classes today.

Raiden hearts Klout.

Jack likes to rock his SeatGeek gear—perfect to wear to a concert tonight. He's trying to beat another employee, Steve, for most concerts attended this year—and Steve's already at 83.

We think Simba wants to tag along. With his snazzy SeatGeek armband, he's ready to rock.

Baldrick's coming, too—he found last-minute tickets on seatgeek.com!

