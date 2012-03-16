10 More Creative Startup Promotions At SXSW

Earlier we published 10 cool things startups were doing to promote themselves at SXSW.
As the week progressed, we found more examples of creativity.
From 25-foot gorillas to live games of Foursquare, here are 10 ways startups stood out at SXSW.
People played in a live Foursquare game. If they made it to the fourth square they were entered to win a free trip.
Scene Tap tells you the girl to guy ratio in local bars. We're not sure why these guys were dressed in yellow spandex.
Hoot Suite had a big owl bus that drove around Austin. Its owl mascot danced on top of the bus while people could party at the disco inside it.
Makerbot was on display in GE's tented area. 3D images like cars and hands were printed in real time.
