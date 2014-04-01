This Is What Founders Really Want To Tell Investors But Are Too Afraid To Say

Anonymity is the new trend in Silicon Valley, and Startups Anonymous is pegging itself as a safe place for founders to share their stories and frustrations.

A couple of days ago, one founder opened up about what he, or she, would really like to say to investors.

Here are some of our favourites:

90% of what you see in this “deck” is complete bulls**t. I literally made it up.

These terms and valuation are completely made up. I looked it up online and went with what everyone else said was a good place to start.

I don’t understand a majority of the terminology, so please don’t ask me any questions about it.

Be sure to head over to Startups Anonymous for the full post.

