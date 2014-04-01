This Is What Founders Really Want To Tell Investors But Are Too Afraid To Say

Megan Rose Dickey

Anonymity is the new trend in Silicon Valley, and Startups Anonymous is pegging itself as a safe place for founders to share their stories and frustrations.

A couple of days ago, one founder opened up about what he, or she, would really like to say to investors.

Here are some of our favourites:

  • 90% of what you see in this “deck” is complete bulls**t. I literally made it up.
  • These terms and valuation are completely made up. I looked it up online and went with what everyone else said was a good place to start.
  • I don’t understand a majority of the terminology, so please don’t ask me any questions about it.

