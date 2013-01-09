INSTANT MBA: 'Being Too Early To The Market Is The Worst Thing That Can Happen To Your Startup'

Photo: Shlomo Kramer

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Shlomo Kramer, president and CEO of Imperva, (IMPV) a data security company: “One of the major challenges of an entrepreneur that wants to start a startup is that you need to have good timing within the market. Sometimes when you are early, it’s a big advantage. You’re going to be first to the market but you need to have the confidence to believe in the fact that the market is going to get there.”



Kramer co-founded Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. in 1993 which is a software for network security. When the company launched, the network security market was non-exist and the internet was in its very early stages so timing was extremely crucial.

While there were great advantages to being early in the market, Kramer says that you should also be weary of being too early in the game.

“You need to make sure that you’re not too early because being too early to the market is the worst thing that can happen to your startup. You’re going to both run out of gas as well as know that your competitors in a year or two are going to build a nice company based on that.”

