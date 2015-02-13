StartupAUS is looking for a CEO

Lawn Mower Racing (Picture: Getty/Phil Cole)

After operating for more than a year Australian startup organisation StartupAus has decided its time it gets a CEO.

The group has secured funding from several corporate sponsors, including Xero, River City Labs and Google. It’s understood this funding will pay the new CEO’s salary.

“Since our founding, we’ve aspired to be a ‘scrappy’ organisation that espoused the virtues of a lean startup while advocating for Australia’s rapidly emerging startup ecosystem. That’s one of the reasons why we have been firmly committed to running 100% on a volunteer basis for as long as possible – just like startup founders often defer paying themselves a salary at first,” the StartupAUS board said.

In the past 12 months StartupAUS board, which includes Google Australia engineering director Alan Noble, Fishburners founder Peter Bradd and Shark Tank judge Steve Baxter, has been championing some of the more significant issues Australian tech company’s face including funding and government legislation around the Employee Share Scheme.

“Much of what StartupAUS does happens behind the scenes. By building strong working relationships with key influencers, ministers and advisors across governments and the opposition, we’ve come to be a trusted source of advice and education on issues impacting tech entrepreneurs and the startup sector,” the group’s board said.

But as Australia’s tech sector starts to grow up, Atlassian is expected to IPO in the US this year, the group that represents the industry also needs to evolve.

With that, StartupAUS has set itself a few goals for 2015 including appointing a full-time CEO, compiling an updated Crossroads report and hosting 200 events during Startup Spring this year.

