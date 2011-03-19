Volunteers: Startup 2011 Needs You!

STARTUP: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS [STARTUP 2010

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS

Tuesday, May 10, 2011

New World Stages, NYC

Want to be part of the action at Startup but simply can’t afford a ticket? Pitch in to help us make the event a smooth-running success and attend for free. Email a brief explanation of why you’d like to volunteer and a resume to startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com with “Volunteer” in the subject line.



Many thanks.



About Startup 2011:



Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:

Hiring great tech talent

Office space, crazy perks, and corporate culture: do they matter?

What I did differently the second time around: talk with serial entrepreneurs

The art of the pivot

How to make a billion dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big

More info:

Official Business Plan Competition Rules

Enter the competition

Tickets

Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011

Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com

2010 Wrap-up:

Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!

Video highlights

Photo album

