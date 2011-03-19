Volunteers: Startup 2011 Needs You!

Startup 2011 Tshirt

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS

Tuesday, May 10, 2011
New World Stages, NYC

Want to be part of the action at Startup but simply can’t afford a ticket? Pitch in to help us make the event a smooth-running success and attend for free. Email a brief explanation of why you’d like to volunteer and a resume to startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com with “Volunteer” in the subject line.

Many thanks.


About Startup 2011:

Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:

  • Hiring great tech talent
  • Office space, crazy perks, and corporate culture: do they matter?
  • What I did differently the second time around: talk with serial entrepreneurs
  • The art of the pivot
  • How to make a billion dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big

