Volunteers: Startup 2011 Needs You!

CALLING ALL VOLUNTEERS
Tuesday, May 10, 2011
New World Stages, NYC
Want to be part of the action at Startup but simply can’t afford a ticket? Pitch in to help us make the event a smooth-running success and attend for free. Email a brief explanation of why you’d like to volunteer and a resume to startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com with “Volunteer” in the subject line.
Many thanks.
About Startup 2011:
Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:
- Hiring great tech talent
- Office space, crazy perks, and corporate culture: do they matter?
- What I did differently the second time around: talk with serial entrepreneurs
- The art of the pivot
- How to make a billion dollars: Secrets to raising money and cashing out big
More info:
- Official Business Plan Competition Rules
- Enter the competition
- Tickets
- Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.
- Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011
- Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com
2010 Wrap-up:
- Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!
- Video highlights
- Photo album
