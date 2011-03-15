Last Chance For Early-Bird Tickets To Startup 2011

STARTUP: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS [STARTUP 2010 CALLING ALL DIGITAL ENTREPRENEURS

Tuesday, May 10, 2011

New World Stages, NYC

Startup 2011 is NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference. Headlined by keynote speaker Fred Wilson, the speaker list is shaping up fantastically and we’re psyched for a jam-packed day that will cover these topics and more:

What I did differently the second time around: Lessons from serial entrepreneurs

Raising money and cashing out: M&A, IPOs, and more

Small company, big deal: How startups can land monster biz dev deals

The art of the pivot

Hiring tech talent

Conversations with Fred Wilson, Gina Bianchini, Esther Dyson, John Borthwick, and many more

2011 Event highlights:

New start-up friendly pricing and reasonable prices for everyone else.

Business Plan Competition: The winner will walk away with a $25,000 cash investment from founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners and $75,000 worth of goods and services to boost his or her startup. Our VC partners–Joel Cutler of General Catalyst, David Pakman of Venrock, Rick Heitzman of FirstMark, Stuart Ellman of RRE, Habib Kairouz of Rho, and Laura Sachar of Starvest–will grill the presenters and pick the most worthy to receive the big check.

Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

2010 Wrap-up:

Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!

Video highlights

Photo album

