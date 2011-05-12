Check Out The Prize The Startup 2011 Winner Just Bagged

Startup 2011 winner Quartzy won close to $100,000 in cash and services for his company, an online inventory management software for life scientists. With thanks to our sponsors, here is the loot that CEO Jayant Kulkarni will collect:



$25,000 investment from founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners

Opportunity to launch at DEMO ($18,000 value)

Six months’ or $15,000 office space at Techspace

$5,000 of fully-managed hosting from Datapipe

$5,000 of legal services from Cooley

$5,000 of accounting services from Citrin Cooperman

$5,000 of banking services and fees from Silicon Valley Bank

$5,000 of strategic fundraising consulting from Vested Capital Partners

Quartzy was selected from among eight finalists, themselves chosen from hundreds of applicants, who presented their business plans live on stage to by a panel of expert judges. Missed the conference? Check out the highlights here >>

