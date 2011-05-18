What Are You Doing To Prepare For The Rapture? [VIDEO]

Pretty much everyone should know about the Rapture by now…that is the end of the world coming near you this Saturday, May 21.



But it turns out that many startup founders and execs are totally oblivious to the planned doomsday and largely unprepared for it as our special correspondent Lindsay Campbell found out at Startup2011 last week. Watch below the video.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



