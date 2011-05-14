Who Would Win In A Street Fight: Henry Blodget Or Fred Wilson? [VIDEO]

Our special correspondent Lindsay Campbell had a serious question for the panelists at Startup 2011:



Who would win in a street fight — Henry Blodget or Fred Wilson?

Watch the clip below to find out who Betsy Morgan, Ben Lerer, Chris Dixon, Peter Kafka, Kevin Ryan, and Mike Lazerow would put their money on.

Production by Bright Red Pixels.



