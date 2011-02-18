Startup 2011, New York's Premier Entrepreneurship Conference

STARTUP: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [FINALISTS [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS [STARTUP 20

Tuesday, May 10, at New World Stages, NYC

Recap Startup 2011 in photos>>

Congrats to the winner, Quartzy!>>





Join us for a jam-packed day that will cover all the hot topics in entrepreneurship at Startup 2011, NYC’s premier business plan competition and entrepreneurship conference.

The day begins with Business Insider’s editor-in-chief Henry Blodget interviewing Union Square Venture’s Fred Wilson and continues with top entrepreneurs and VCs taking the stage to discuss:

George Bell, President & CEO, JumpTap Mobile

Gina Bianchini

Founder & CEO at stealth startup State of the Industry: Bubble Trouble?

Are we in a bubble? How do you compete in a world of infinite supply? Are flash sales a flash in the pan? What are you working on next? Spend a half hour with some of the industry’s most forward thinkers and learn where they see it all heading.

Tony Conrad

CEO of About.me

Marc Cenedella

Founder & CEO of TheLadders Secrets to Raising Money and Cashing out Big

Fundraising, exits, IPOs, M&A: the money panel is filled with entrepreneurs and VCs who have seen all sides of financial equations and will share the secrets of their success.

John Maloney

President of Tumblr

Paul Forster

Co-founder & CEO, Indeed.com Marketing Is for Companies with Crappy Products: True or False

Is Fred Wilson right that companies with great products do not need marketing? How about PR and business development deals?

Chris Dixon

Co-founder and CEO, Hunch

Scott Heiferman

CEO & Co-Founder, Meetup What I Did Differently the Second Time Around

Collectively, this panel has started more than 15 companies. Moderator Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe’s CEO and one of NYC’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, will extract the lessons learned the hard way from Meetup’s CEO Scott Heiferman, Hunch’s Chris Dixon, David Kidder of Clickable, and John Borthwick of Betaworks.

See the complete agenda >>

Get your ticket now for access to a full day of discussions, interviews, networking, meals, cocktail reception, and after party. In addition, you'll watch one gutsy startup CEO win a $100,000 prize for his or her company.

More info:

• Official Business Plan Competition Rules

• Tickets

• Venue: New World Stages, 340 West 50th St.

• Twitter.com/startupSAI – #startup2011

• Question? Email startup2011 [at] businessinsider.com

2010 Wrap-up:

• Congratulations to the 2010 winner, Redbeacon!

• Video highlights

• Photo album

