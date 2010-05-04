Startup 2010: The Prize

One May 20, one lucky startup CEO will win a $100,000 prize for his or her company. With thanks to our sponsors, here is the loot that CEO will collect:



$25,000 investment from founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners

Opportunity to launch at DEMO ($18,000 value)

Six months’ or $15,000 office space at Techspace

$5,000 of fully-managed hosting from Datapipe

$5,000 of legal services from Cooley Godward Kronish

$5,000 of accounting services from Citrin Cooperman

$5,000 of banking services and fees from Silicon Valley Bank

$5,000 of recruiting and board advisory consulting from Redwood

$5,000 of strategic fundraising consulting from Vested Capital Partners

One year licence to use RecruitLadder, the enterprise recruiting solution on TheLadders.com ($7,500 value)

The winning company will be selected from 10 finalists, themselves chosen from hundreds of applicants, who will present their business plans live on stage to by a panel of expert judges. Be there to cast your vote for the winning company – register now!

