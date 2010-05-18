iPads Are Sold Out, So It's A Good Thing You're Coming To Startup 2010

Photo: myuibe/Flickr Creative Commons

UPDATE: We got ’em! So four lucky attendees will be carrying an iPad home.



EARLIER: iPads are sold out across the New York area (which we discovered when we tried to buy a bunch to give away as party favours at this week’s Startup 2010)

But we’re on the waiting list!

So that’s another reason you’re happy you’re coming to Startup 2010 this Thursday: You might take an iPad IOU home with you. (You’ll also get to hear Dennis Crowley, Bob Bowman, Nick Denton, and the rest of our awesome speakers, but we’re not going to pretend they’re cooler than a free iPad).

Of course, you do have to be there to win. So register now.

