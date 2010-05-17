CODE Advisors Saves 50 Entrepreneurs $400 Apiece On Startup 2010 -- Get Your Ticket Now!

Pssst, entrepreneurs! CODE Advisors is offering a massive scholarship to the first 50 that register.
Startup 2010 is this Thursday, May 20. We’ve heard from many of you that you’d like to attend but need an entrepreneur-friendly ticket price.Thanks to sponsor CODE Advisors, a next-generation investment bank, we’ve happy to offer the first 50 entrepreneurs the chance to attend Startup 2010 for just $95. That’s a $400 savings off the regular ticket price.
Get your entrepreneur tickets now. They’re going fast.
See also:
- Conference details
- Agenda
Founding Sponsor
Co-host Premier Sponsor Event Sponsors
Venture Capital Sponsors
Contest Sponsors
Media Sponsors
Event Sponsors
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.