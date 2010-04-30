THE MOBILE REVOLUTION: Last Chance For Early Bird Tickets!

Register now to hold your spot at Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution, the premier East Coast business plan competition. The one-day conference (May 20 in NYC) will explore the key questions defining the next major wave of technology innovation. 10 top startups will also pitch to win a $100,000 prize.
Speakers include:
Sessions include:
- The Appconomy: Will Apps Rule The Mobile World?
- Making Money on Mobile: Apps, Subscriptions, Wallets, And More
- 30 Minutes with Dennis Crowley/Foursquare: Interview with Henry Blodget
- My Hottest VC Deal: What We Invested In And Why
See full conference details and agenda.
Who will win the $100,000 prize?
Watch 10 top entrepreneurs present their companies and compete for a $100,000 prize: $25,000 in cash and $75,000 in goods and services ranging from office space to hosting, legal, accounting, recruiting, and much more.
LAST CHANCE! Sign up before April 30th to take advantage of early-bird pricing.
Look forward to seeing you May 20 in New York.
Co-host:
NYU Stern School of Business
44 West 4th Street, Paulson Hall
Founding Sponsor
Co-host Premier Sponsor Sponsor
Venture Capital Sponsors
Contest Sponsors
Media Sponsors
Event Sponsors
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.