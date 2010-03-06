Startup 2010: Thursday, May 20

Sponsors

Thursday, May 20, 2010



THE MOBILE REVOLUTION



Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution is a one-day conference in NYC co-hosted by SAI and New York University’s Stern School of Business, with support from exclusive founding sponsor General Catalyst Partners.

This year’s conference is focused on the explosive growth of mobile, which is threatening to change the entire online landscape. Mobile is breaking apart decades-old desktop software monopolies. It’s threatening to disrupt search giants and carriers. It’s creating (finally) hundreds of thousands of new applications that are changing the way we interact, shop, entertain ourselves, and communicate.

And it’s time to get to the bottom of the business implications of that.

So join us on May 20 at the NYU Stern School Auditorium, in NYC. We’ll start the day with an interview with Dennis Crowley, CEO of Foursquare, the hottest company in the universe right now. And later we’ll be joined by Bob Bowman of Major League Baseball, Justin Shaffer of Hot Potato, Eric Litman of Medialets, Nick Denton of Gawker Media, and other titans of the emerging mobile world.

Our VC partners–Joel Cutler of General Catalyst, David Pakman of Venrock, Amish Jani of FirstMark, Stuart Ellman of RRE, Habib Kairouz of Rho, and Laura Sachar of Starvest–will discuss the hottest companies in their portfolios, along with the key factors that made them say “yes” to these entrepreneurs instead of the vastly more common “no” heard by the majority of companies. Scott Galloway of NYU and FIrebrand Partners will turbocharge the judging process.

Startup 2010: The Mobile Revolution is a jam-packed 1-day conference. Get your tickets here!

Dennis Crowley

Foursquare Bob Bowman

MLB Justin Shaffer

HotPotato Eric Litman

Medialets

Walt Doyle

Where.com Scott Galloway

NYU Stern Professor Ted Morgan

Skyhook Wireless Matt Marshall

VentureBeat

AGENDA

8:00: Registration & Breakfast 9:00: Welcome: Jeffrey Carr, NYU Stern Berkley centre for Entrepreneurship

9:05: 20 Minutes With Dennis Crowley, CEO Of Foursquare: Secrets Of The Location-based Service That Is Taking Over The World

9:25: First 5 Finalists Make Investment Pitches

Introduced by Nicholas Carlson

Judges: George Bell, General Catalyst Partners; Rick Heitzmann, Firstmark Capital; Stuart Ellman, RRE Ventures; Scott Galloway, NYU Stern/Firebrand Partners 10:20: Break 10:35: The Appconomy: Will Apps Crush The Web And Rule The World?

Moderator: Dan Frommer

Panelists: Eric Litman, Medialets; Justin Shaffer, Hot Potato; Ted Morgan, Skyhook Wireless; Nick Denton, Gawker 11:10: Second 5 Finalists Make Investment Pitches

Introduced by Nicholas Carlson

Judges: Neil Sequeira General Catalyst Partners; Doug McCormick, Rho Capital Partners; Jeanne Sullivan, Starvest; David Pakman, Venrock; Matt Marshall, VentureBeat 12:05: Lunch 12:30: Lunch Seminar: How To Get Killer Buzz For Your Startup

Presented by Ethan Rasiel, Edelman 1:30: My Hottest VC Deal: What We Invested In And Why

Moderator: Henry Blodget

David Pakman, Venrock

Amish Jani, FirstMark Capital

Laura Sachar, StarVest Partners

Joel Cutler, General Catalyst Partners

Stuart Ellman, RRE Ventures

Habib Kairouz, Rho Capital Partners 2:15: Making Money with Mobile: Apps, eCommerce, Virtual Goods, Ads, And Subscriptions

Moderator: Henry Blodget

Panelists: Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe; Walt Doyle, Where.com, Dan Frommer, Silicon Alley Insider 2:50: Break 3:05: 20 Minutes With Bob Bowman, CEO of MLB Advanced Media: Secrets Of The Most Successful Mobile/Internet Company You’ve Never Heard Of 3:25: Investment Deliberations 4:10: Audience Voting 4:15: Selection of Startup 2010 Winner 4:30: Networking Reception

=More info:

Official Business Plan Competition Rules

Tickets

Agenda

Startup 2009 winner: Article One Partners

Venue: NYU Stern, Paulson Hall, 44 West 4th Street

Directions to Startup 2010

