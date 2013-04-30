Hot Israel Startup Wix Has A Gorgeous Headquarters Overlooking The Mediterranean Sea

Ask anyone working in Israel’s tech scene to name the hottest startups in the nation and Wix is always on the list.

The five-year-old company is backed by VC firms like Benchmark and Bessmer. It provides free and low-cost websites for people with no tech background; Wix hosts over 30 million sites.



The 300-person startup is headquartered in Tel Aviv in an up-and-coming area near the beach called Tel Aviv Port.

