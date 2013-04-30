Hot Israel Startup Wix Has A Gorgeous Headquarters Overlooking The Mediterranean Sea

Ask anyone working in Israel’s tech scene to name the hottest startups in the nation and Wix is always on the list.
The five-year-old company is backed by VC firms like Benchmark and Bessmer. It provides free and low-cost websites for people with no tech background; Wix hosts over 30 million sites.
The 300-person startup is headquartered in Tel Aviv in an up-and-coming area near the beach called Tel Aviv Port.
VP of Marketing, Omer Shai, is one of Wix's earliest employees. He's here with Ethan Chernofsky of Headline Media.
A couple of developers, Borak Igal and Tomer Lichtash, hang out near the large mural on the terrace.
Here's a view of the Port Area beaches and offices. This area is being renovated from warehouses to office space.
If you tire of the ocean, turn around and all of Tel Aviv is on display. That's Shai enjoying the view.
Inside, we find Shai Kfir, a developer team leader. Israeli startups all say they don't steal each other's employees. But they do raid the big companies. Kfir was hired from SAP Labs.
Wix supports lots of languages and hires people from all over the world. Marketing team members Areilla Berstein from Brazil, David Koskos from France, Paloma Catalan from Spain (in blue).
A big sense of humour, and dolls of every sort, fill the office. A mannequin keeps the product marketing team company.
Dolls decorate the community/social media office. Community manager Ilona Stemmer tries to ignore them.
Employees built a tunnel out of empty moving boxes. Notice the joke taped to the boxes, in Hebrew and English, like all of the signs in Israel.
In Israel, the weekend is Friday and Saturday. On Thursday nights, employees share a drink from the booze stored here in the hallway.
