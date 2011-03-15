'Startup' Visas Could Boost U.S. Entrepreneurship

Photo: fakepunju via Flickr

There has been little to be optimistic about on the immigration reform front, of late. The Dream Act, which would create a path to citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, failed in the Senate last year despite starting with bipartisan support. Meanwhile, skilled immigrants trapped in “immigration limbo” have been voting with their feet. Because we did not provide them with visas, and because of greater opportunities abroad, highly educated workers are returning home to such countries as India and China. As a result, entrepreneurship is booming in those countries and not in the U.S.But there is hope on the horizon.



Continue reading at Bloomberg BusinessWeek →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.