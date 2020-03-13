Classic 1960s and '70s Ford Broncos get transformed into 600-horsepower electric SUVs by this California startup

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Zero Labs Automotive – a California-based company that overhauls classic Ford Broncos with electric motors – just released the details of its latest generation of cars.

The new Broncos – which will be available with either a steel body or a carbon-fibre one – are based on the first generation of the SUV, which was sold from 1966-1977.

With an optional, dual-motor setup, the new electric Broncos generate up to 600 horsepower, according to Zero Labs. The cars will also come with regenerative braking, fast-charge capability, a claimed 190-mile range, and the option to switch between four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive.

Zero Labs Automotive’s steel-body Broncos start at $US185,000, while its carbon-fibre cars start at $US240,000. A fully optioned carbon-fibre Bronco can push $US400,000, according to the company.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Classic cars are undeniably cool – but they’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain, get dismal gas mileage, and often lack the performance of modern vehicles.

That’s where Zero Labs Automotive comes in. The California-based company takes first generation Ford Broncos – among the most desirable classic cars – and overhauls them with modern components and high-powered electric powertrains.

If you can afford a Zero Labs Ford Bronco – which will run you upwards of $US185,000 – you get a car with the looks of a 1966-1977 Bronco, but the innards and luxury finishes of a modern electric vehicle. That means less maintenance, a more comfortable ride, and a whole lot more oomph than you’d get from a well-preserved gas-powered Bronco.

Zero Labs introduced its first restomodded Bronco last April, and just followed up with the details of its newest models. Its latest Broncos, which are built on a new platform, pack adjustable coil-over suspension, up to 600 horsepower, and will be available with carbon-fibre and steel bodies.

Zero Labs isn’t the first or the only company restomodding classic Broncos – Icon 4×4, for instance, specialises in rebuilding Broncos and Toyota Land Cruisers – but the company says it’s the only outfit electrifying them.

See Zero Labs Automotive’s awesome, electrified Broncos below, but keep in mind that most of the photos included are of last year’s model. The few photos of a blue Bronco represent the new model, and we’ll share more photos of Zero Labs’ latest offering as they become available.

What if you could have all the cool factor of a classic Ford Bronco, without all the fuss of maintaining it? That’s the niche Zero Labs aims to fill with its awesome electric Bronco restomods.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Last April, the California-based company came out with its first car — an all-electric, carbon-fibre-bodied Bronco based on the first-generation (1966-1977) SUV.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Now it’s back with a new model and an updated platform to build it on.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

On March 10, Zero Labs announced that customers will now be able to choose between a steel body and a carbon-fibre one for their electrified, first-generation Bronco.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The carbon-fibre models sport a custom-made Zero Labs-branded grille …

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

… while the steel versions will have the classic Ford emblem up front.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Zero Labs will build both models on a new chassis architecture, which offers some serious upgrades over the prior model.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The original car sported solid axles, but the new platform boasts independent suspension in both front and rear.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The new models ride on adjustable, coil-over Fox shocks, and a height-adjustable air-ride suspension is optional.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Plus, Zero Labs built its new chassis to offer a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The new cars can be ordered in either a single-motor or dual-motor setup, with the latter serving up a whopping 600 horsepower, according to Zero Labs.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

They come outfitted with a 70-kWh battery pack…

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

… that allows for a claimed range of 190 miles.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

They also come with fast-charge and regenerative-braking capabilities.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Last year’s model sported a five-speed manual gearbox — highly unusual for electric vehicles — but Zero Labs’ new Broncos have an automatic transmission.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Zero Labs says its new Broncos will have a “digital transfer case”…

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

… that allows drivers to toggle between all-wheel drive and a range-extending two-wheel-drive setup.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

For the interior, buyers can choose between carbon-fibre and wood paneling…

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

… and between leather or vegan upholstery.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The Zero Labs Bronco also comes equipped with a retro-styled, digital gauge.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Plus, unlike the previous model, Zero Labs’ latest Bronco will be available in both hard-top and soft-top body styles.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Source: Autoblog

Not to mention, Zero Labs says it revamps each donor Bronco by incorporating more than 1,000 newly designed components and claims that thousands of hours of labour go into each car.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

The first of Zero Labs Automotive’s new Broncos are currently in production, with deliveries starting in late 2020.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Zero Labs’ steel-body Broncos start at $US185,000, while its carbon-fibre models go for $US240,000 and up. Pricing varies between builds, since Zero Labs builds each car to order — a fully loaded carbon-fibre Bronco can push $US400,000.

Zero Labs Automotive Zero Labs Bronco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.