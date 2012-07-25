Cornhole, Beer Pong And CEO Chugging Contests: The Shenanigans Of Thrillist's Summer Picnic

Photo: Ben Mueller

Thrillist, a cool city guide and media company for men, held a summer picnic for its 215 employees last Friday.It wasn’t your average picnic. There was cornhole, survivor flip cup, a cinnamon eating contest, and beer chugging races against CEO Ben Lerer.



Thrillist has a lot to celebrate. In the past year, Thrillist’s revenue has tripled. Lerer says it grew from $10-15 million to more than $30 million.

The event was held at Beekmans Beer Garden Beach Club in Manhattan. We got an inside look at all the shenanigans.

