Cornhole, Beer Pong And CEO Chugging Contests: The Shenanigans Of Thrillist's Summer Picnic

Photo: Ben Mueller
Thrillist, a cool city guide and media company for men, held a summer picnic for its 215 employees last Friday.It wasn’t your average picnic. There was cornhole, survivor flip cup, a cinnamon eating contest, and beer chugging races against CEO Ben Lerer.
Thrillist has a lot to celebrate. In the past year, Thrillist’s revenue has tripled. Lerer says it grew from $10-15 million to more than $30 million.
The event was held at Beekmans Beer Garden Beach Club in Manhattan. We got an inside look at all the shenanigans.
There was some business to attend to the day before the picnic. Here, Thrillist's senior executive team was getting ready to give presentations.
The auditorium was packed with Thrillist's 215 employees. The number of Thrillist employees from last summer to this summer more than doubled.
VP of Strategic Data Analytics Ryan McIntyre (left) with Thrillist President Philippe Guelton (middle) and GM of Jackthreads Mike Novotny (right) got ready to compete.
Marketing Coordinator Andrew Yung and Jackthreads' Marketing Manager Garett Press were in a very serious game of beer pong.
Of course there was corn hole, a must-have for any summer barbecue. Score points by getting the bean bag in the hole or on the board.
Merchandising Editor Dave Infante with New York Editor Andrew Zimmer, Communications Manager Alyssa Carroll and Detroit Editor Phil Bator.
The 2012 winners of the Thrillist Cup were led by team captain and Director of Communications Devon Giddon. Congrats!
