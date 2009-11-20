Check Out Our Startup The Holidays Party Pics!

Thank you to everyone who attended TBI’s Startup the Holidays party last night!
We’d also like to thank our sponsor, Regus NYC for making the event possible and giving us a place to party — one of their 18 fully-furnished, rentable office locations in Manhattan.
Scroll through the pictures to get an idea of the event.
Most pictures are from the first hour before things really got going. Once the open-bar got into full swing our priorities changed a bit (can you blame us?). Enjoy!
Joe Weisenthal, Charlie O'Donnell of First Round Capital, Brooke Moreland of Fashism.com, and John Carney of Clusterstock
Julie Hansen, COO & Publisher of The Business Insider with Marisa Mohan, General Manager of Regus NY.
Regus sweepstakes desk. Guests could enter to win on year of free office space: http://www.regusnewyork.com/
A full case of beer, 2 six packs and a few Vosses. Our writers are just so classy!
