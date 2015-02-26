This simple orange grid offers everything you need to know before you start a company

Creating your own startup can be overwhelming at times, but luckily there’s a new directory called Startup Stash that contains everything you need to know, all in one place.

The first thing you’ll notice about Startup Stash is the simple grid layout that makes finding resources and tools exceedingly easy and manageable. The grid contains 40 categories that cover everything from early-stage idea generation, market research, and domain names all the way to later-stage resources such as raising capital, investor relations, and customer support.

StartupStash A sample of the broad topics found on Startup Stash.

Clicking on a category will bring up a curated list of the top 10 resources or tools for that particular area, all of which have been researched and compiled by Startup Stash founder Bram Kanstein.

Say you’re looking to find a good design layout for your app. After clicking Design, you’ll see a list of the best web resources for design (in no particular order).

The Design category includes inspiration-oriented websites like Little Big Details, which highlights small yet impressive design details such as the inclusion of a colour-blind option in “TwoDots.” Then there’s also research-oriented websites like UX Archive, which compares the user interfaces and layouts of popular apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Finally, there’s creation-oriented websites like Sketch, the Apple Design Award-winning professional vector graphics Mac app for actually bringing your app’s design to life.

Clicking on any of the websites on the list expands to handy about page that further explains what the website, resource, or tool does.

Here’s what the about page for Sketch looks like.

If you find a resource or tool that fits the stage your startup is currently in, Startup Stash also includes a direct link so you can check out the resource for yourself.

With 40 sections, each section with its own top 10 list, Startup Stash offers a whopping 400 resources and tools — and that’s only the beginning. Kanstein says he wants to add new categories including revenue models, pitch and deck, product and task management, and funding docs in the future.

And that’s the real potential of Startup Stash: Creating a one-stop shop for startups that can be expanded as needed. Know of an amazing resource that’s not on the list? Not to worry, Startup Stash lets you submit it for consideration.

“I thought it would be fun to build a simple and useful site that can help you find resources and tools while building your startup,” founder Bram Kanstein wrote over at Product Hunt. “Hopefully Startup Stash will become the first thing you look at when you need a certain tool, just like an oldskool [sic] startpage!”

You can explore Startup Stash for yourself by clicking here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.